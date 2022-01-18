Support Community Press

Marble Falls library restarting popular Chess Club

1 hour ago | Brigid Cooley

Make friends and checkmate in the Marble Falls Public Library’s Chess Club. Starting Jan. 21, the club will meet from 4-6 p.m. Fridays at the library, 101 Main St. 

Before the pandemic limited social gatherings and programs, the library’s Chess Club was gaining popularity, Director Amanda Rose said. 

Staff and volunteers decided to revamp the weekly program. 

“There has been some interest in it again, and since we still have the equipment, we thought we’d give it another try,” Rose said. 

Individuals of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join. Those who don’t know how to play the game can learn from library volunteers and other club members. 

Participants may bring their own board or use the ones provided by the library, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

For more information on this or other library programs, visit the Marble Falls Public Library website or its Facebook page or call 830-693-3023.

Brigid Cooley

