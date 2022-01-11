Burnet County Democrats host state party chair candidate in virtual meeting

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Texas Democratic Party chair candidate Kim Olson is the guest speaker when the Burnet County Democratic Club meets virtually Jan. 18. Photo from kimolsontx.com

The Burnet County Democratic Club hosts Kim Olson, candidate for Texas Democratic Party chair, during its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, via Zoom.

Olson is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and founder of Women Win, a political action committee that funded, trained, and supported more than 100 Texas women candidates.

“Kim Olson is a bundle of energy, super organized and has great new ideas to promote the Democratic Party in Texas,” said Mary Thompson, Burnet County Democratic Club vice president. “I encourage all to attend this meeting to get to know Kim and hear her plan to elect Texas Democrats from the ground up.”

Olson, who lives in the Mineral Wells area, helps train future political leaders, fundraises for candidates, and teaches on her sustainable ranch, growing organic pecans and fruit next to the Brazos River.

The Jan. 19 meeting is online only.

“We’re holding this first meeting of 2022 on Zoom due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in our area but will return to the hybrid Zoom and in-person meeting format as soon as we can,” said club President B.J. Henry

Newsletter subscribers will receive a link to register for the meeting. Others may request meeting information by emailing info@bcdctx.org.

Follow BCDCTX on Twitter and Instagram or visit bcdctx.org for more information. The group meets monthly and holds social and candidate-related events periodically.

editor@thepicayune.com