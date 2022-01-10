Support Community Press

Burnet County GOP chili cook-off raises money for high school scholarships

5 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Burnet County Republican Women club members Darlene Hargett (left) and Kay Boka

Showing off a framed Texas flag destined for the live auction at the Burnet County GOP Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 12, are Burnet County Republican Women club members Darlene Hargett (left) and Kay Boka. Courtesy photo

It’s an even-numbered year, so it’s time for the biennial chili cook-off hosted by the Burnet County Republican Women and the Burnet County Republican Club. The event is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Freedom Flyers hangar, 3202 S. Water St. in Burnet. 

The women’s club raises money at the cook-off for its scholarship fund, offering a $1,000 scholarship to a senior graduating from Burnet High School, Marble Falls High School, and Faith Academy of Marble Falls. The scholarships are given annually and can be used at either a college or technical school.

The cook-off features live and silent auctions as well special guest Dr. Robin Armstrong, a Texas Republican National Committee member. Live music will be provided by Triple Bogey. 

Tickets can be purchased online and are $20 for general admission and $10 for children. 

Sponsorships are available for $100 (jalapeño peppers), $250 (poblano peppers), and $500 (ghost peppers). 

The deadline to apply for the 2022 scholarships is March 1. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, complete their school’s scholarship application, and submit an essay answering a question concerning the Republican Party platform. Burnet and Faith students should turn in applications and essays to their school counselors; Marble Falls students to the Marble Falls Education Foundation. 

Donations are always welcome to supplement chili cook-off scholarship funds. To make a donation, mail a check to BCRW Treasurer Dottie Stueckroth, P.O. Box 723, Marble Falls, TX 78654. Make checks payable to Burnet County Republican Women.

