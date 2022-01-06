Support Community Press

Book a singing Valentine from Highland Lakes barbershop chorus

15 hours ago | Daniel Clifton
Hill Country Blenders quartet Premium Blend

The Hill Country Blenders quartet Premium Blend is once again offering singing Valentines but has a limited number available. File photo

The Hill Country Blenders, a Highland Lakes barbershop chorus, is taking the stress out of what to get your loved one Feb. 14 with the return of its singing Valentines.

The group’s popular and talented quartet, Premium Blend, takes a one-day tour to harmonize for those special someones on Valentine’s Day in the Burnet, Marble Falls, and Horseshoe Bay communities. 

Only 15 reservations are available this year, said Mark Bray of the Hill Country Blenders, so make reservations soon. A visit from Premium Blend costs $50. Reservations may be made by contacting Bray at 830-953-0656 or mark@nelsonlewisinc.com

While Valentine’s Day is often associated with romance, people have booked a singing Valentine for their office, friends, and family. It can be for one person or several. 

The Hill Country Blenders began around 2002 and are an active chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, which promotes a cappella four-part harmony singing. The American musical form traces its roots to Black traditions in the 1880s and 1890s. 

