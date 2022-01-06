Chuck Wagon Chow Down tickets on sale for Jan. 29 event

Tickets are already on sale for the 2022 Highland Lakes Service League Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction set for Jan. 29 at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond in Burnet. The event features food, drink, entertainment, and live and silent auctions. Courtesy photo by Linda Baker

Chow down for a good cause at the Highland Lakes Service League’s Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond in Burnet. The annual event raises money for grants to local nonprofits and scholarships for women pursuing further education.

The Highland Lakes Service League has been raising money and volunteering in Burnet and Llano counties for more than 30 years. It gives out about $40,000 a year in scholarships and grants. The group’s 100 or so members work more than 7,000 volunteer hours a year.

The league also sponsors an annual Special-Needs Christmas Party for about 250 adults and children from across the Highland Lakes. The party returned as a full indoor event this past holiday season after being reduced to a drive-through in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The Chuck Wagon Chow Down, one of the group’s two main fundraisers of the year, begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a barbecue dinner catered by Pok-e-Joe’s, live and silent auctions, and live music by Triple Bogey.

Tickets are $50 per person and include complimentary beer and wine, a wine pull, a card game, and a raffle. Reserved tables are $500 for eight or $650 for 10. Tickets can be purchased online.

This year’s silent auction has gone high-tech. Shopping and bidding can be done from the comfort of your table. Once you buy your ticket, you can preview auction items online.

Linda Baker represented the Highland Lakes Service League in a KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune interview to promote the event.

“We work with the nonprofits from the food banks to the pet centers to dentistry for kids,” Baker told Mac McClennahan of the KBEY “Wake Up Show,” describing a few ways money is used. “It’s an array of different nonprofits that may not be able to raise their own funds, and also, we supplement those who do have those programs in place. We’re really happy about what we do.”

The group also holds a “For Ladies Only” charity golf tournament in April.

