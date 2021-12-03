Support Community Press

Marble Falls teen releases second novel; book signing Dec. 4

17 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Aria Stubblefield

Aria Stubblefield is holding a book signing from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Numinous Coffee Roasters, 715 RR 1431 in Marble Falls, for her latest release, ‘In Bickle’s Cove.’ Courtesy photo

Marble Falls-area teen Aria Stubblefield has published her second children’s book, “In Bickle’s Cove,” and is holding a book signing from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Numinous Coffee Roasters, 715 RR 1431 in Marble Falls.

This is the sequel to the 17-year-old’s first novel, “In Wildcat Hollow.” 

The novels are historical fiction based on the life of Stubblefield’s great-great-grandmother Leonna Brenner Rozell, who grew up near Pleasant Grove, Arkansas, in the 1930s.

“In Bickle’s Cove” picks up Rozell’s story through her teen years and getting married.

“Aria’s delightful retelling of the life of Leonna Brenner Rozell will make readers laugh, cry and appreciate simpler, in some ways, much more difficult times,” according to a Pisteuo Publications media release. 

