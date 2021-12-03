Support Community Press

Marble Falls holiday events for Dec. 4-10

16 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Christmas Market on Main in Marble Falls

Christmas Market on Main in Marble Falls is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Keep reading for more holiday events in the city. File photo

December is here with holiday cheer, and Marble Falls residents and visitors can enjoy a variety of events and activities Dec. 4-10.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Christmas Market on Main 

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Main Street

Peruse handcrafted goods, baked treats, home decor, and more at over 50 vendor booths set up along Historic Main Street. While you’re there, check out the Main Street storefronts for special holiday sales and themed activities.

Ice Sculpture on Main 

4:30-6:30 p.m. 

Main Street 

Watch as artists transform blocks of ice into holiday sculptures — catch the art before it melts! The event is a holiday extension of Sculpture on Main and is sponsored by Highland Lakes Creative Arts

“A Not So Silent Night” Christmas concert 

5 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 909 Avenue D 

Listen to the sounds of Christmas at this free holiday concert. Students and teachers from Harmony School of Creative Arts will perform a variety of Christmas favorites. 

Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 7-9 

Christmas Card Project 

6-10 p.m.

Walkway of Lights entrance, 305 Buena Vista Drive 

Drop off signed Christmas cards to be distributed to assisted-living facilities and those receiving homebound care in Marble Falls. More details on the community project are available here

Thursday, Dec. 9

Movies in the Park: “Elf” 

At sunset

Harmony Park, 215 Main St. 

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department hosts a free outdoor screening of “Elf.” Bring blankets and lawn chairs. 

Friday, Dec. 10

Hands Off My Funnel Cake Food Truck 

6-10 p.m. 

Walkway of Lights, 305 Buena Vista Drive

After taking strolling through the Christmas lights and skating on the ice rink, stop by the Hands Off My Funnel Cake food truck parked just outside. Menu includes funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and more. 

For Christmas lights displays, live performances, and other holiday events, visit the Highland Lakes Christmas Lights Guide.

