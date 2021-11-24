Spread cheer in Walkway of Lights Christmas Card Project

Help bring joy to Marble Falls seniors this holiday season by participating in the second annual Walkway of Lights Christmas Card Project on Dec. 7-9. Signed Christmas cards dropped off at the Christmas lights display entrance, 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls, will be distributed to assisted-living facilities and those receiving homebound care across the city.

“A project like this is so simple but yet so generous,” said Mindy Miller, Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce special events coordinator, in a statement. “Not only during the holiday season but all year, we shouldn’t forget about our neighbors.”

Μiller initiated the Christmas Card Project as a way to provide comfort to seniors feeling isolated due to the pandemic and other factors. Once collected, Miller hand delivers the cards to each participating facility.

Because the cards are hand delivered, dropping them off in envelopes is not recommended.

In addition to at the Walkway of Lights entrance, cards can be dropped off at the Marble Falls Visitor Center, 100 Avenue G, or the chamber office, 916 Second St.

Project details are available on the Visit Marble Falls website.

