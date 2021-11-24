Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Spread cheer in Walkway of Lights Christmas Card Project

11 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Help bring joy to Marble Falls seniors this holiday season by participating in the second annual Walkway of Lights Christmas Card Project on Dec. 7-9. Signed Christmas cards dropped off at the Christmas lights display entrance, 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls, will be distributed to assisted-living facilities and those receiving homebound care across the city. 

“A project like this is so simple but yet so generous,” said Mindy Miller, Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce special events coordinator, in a statement. “Not only during the holiday season but all year, we shouldn’t forget about our neighbors.” 

Μiller initiated the Christmas Card Project as a way to provide comfort to seniors feeling isolated due to the pandemic and other factors. Once collected, Miller hand delivers the cards to each participating facility. 

Because the cards are hand delivered, dropping them off in envelopes is not recommended. 

In addition to at the Walkway of Lights entrance, cards can be dropped off at the Marble Falls Visitor Center, 100 Avenue G, or the chamber office, 916 Second St. 

Project details are available on the Visit Marble Falls website

brigid@thepicayune.com

Brigid Cooley

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Kingsland, Llano Girl Scouts spread holiday cheer to soldiers and those in need

2 days ago | Brigid Cooley

Marble Falls VFW serving Thanksgiving meals to first responders

3 days ago | DailyTrib.com

Cottonwood Shores VFD needs donations for Wobble Baskets

5 days ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *