Blue Santa softball tournament in Marble Falls on Dec. 11

Johnson Park Ball Field in Marble Falls is the site of the first Operation Blue Santa softball tournament on Dec. 11. File photo

The first-ever Operation Blue Santa Charity Co-Ed Adult Slow Pitch Softball Tournament is Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Johnson Park Ball Field, 230 Avenue J in Marble Falls.

Hosted by the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department, the charity tournament benefits the Marble Falls Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive, which collects donations for Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids.

“We are looking forward to an opportunity to support Operation Blue Santa, and we hope the community will come out and enjoy a great day for a great cause,” Recreation Coordinator Daulton Mobley said in a statement to DailyTrib.com.

Registration is either $300 a team or a $150 fee plus $100 worth of new, unwrapped toys. All registration fees, except for the $20 umpire fee, will be donated to Operation Blue Santa to benefit Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Mobley said.

Registration is open through Dec. 9 on the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s website. Time slots for each team will be determined upon registration.

Participating teams will compete for the first-place prize package, which consists of a championship trophy and 12 custom hoodies.

Spectators are welcome to the all-day tournament, Mobley said. While admission is free, toy donations are accepted.

