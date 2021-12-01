Burnet museum hosts Pearl Harbor exhibit for 80th anniversary of attacks

The Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force museum, 402 S. Water St. in Burnet, will honor the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor with a temporary exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. File photo

Commemorate the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor by exploring a temporary exhibit at the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force museum in Burnet. Artifacts such as books and clippings from Honolulu, Hawaii, newspapers after the attacks will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the museum, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South).

“(The exhibit) is an opportunity for folks to stop by and learn a little more about this significant day in our history,” said museum Director Jeff Copsetta.

With the museum closed on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, which is Dec. 7, visitors will have a chance on Saturday to learn more about the 1941 attacks on the naval base that brought the United States into World War II.

During self-guided tours, visitors can view artifacts from both the museum’s World War II collection and Copsetta’s personal collection. Members of the Company B Living History Unit dressed in authentic World War II uniforms will be on site throughout the day to share additional information with guests.

Museum admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. Admission for World War II veterans and children ages 5 and younger is free.

Visit the museum’s website or Facebook page for more information on programs and upcoming events.

