Hidden Falls Bistro and Bar brings Italian, Mediterranean cuisine to Meadowlakes

Operator and chef Al Redzematovic serves guests at Hidden Falls Bistro and Bar, 220 Meadowlakes Drive in Meadowlakes. The restaurant now offers specialty dishes with Italian and Mediterranean influences. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Hidden Falls Bistro and Bar, 220 Meadowlakes Drive, is in its second week of full service and settling into a rhythm.

“Meadowlakes has been very welcoming, and everything is good,” said chef and operator Al Redzematovic.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Brunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. It’s closed on Monday.

The restaurant features a full bar. Online ordering will be available soon.

New menu items include bruschetta, caprese salad, lobster ravioli, and tiramisu. For less adventurous eaters, American classics such as chicken-fried steak, BLT sandwiches, and french fries are also offered.

In late June, city of Meadowlakes officials hired Redzematovic, who owns three Highland Lakes restaurants, including Fratelli Pizza in Bertram. The change in operation was made to help prevent profit losses faced by the restaurant, which was previously run by the city through the Meadowlakes Public Facilities Corp.

Members of the Senior Adults Living Triumphantly (SALT) group from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Marble Falls gather for lunch at Hidden Falls Bistro and Bar in Meadowlakes. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Redzematovic first opened the restaurant over the Fourth of July weekend to give Meadowlakes residents and area guests a chance to try his food. More than 200 people stopped in that weekend, giving a nod of approval, Mayor Mark Bentley wrote in his July 7 community newsletter.

“He faced a steady stampede of customers pouring into the restaurant,” Bentley wrote. “The service was great. The food was rushed. And the outcome was overwhelming.

Since then, restaurant staff have been at work to ensure the service and food quality are up to Redzematovic’s standards before fully opening. Now that the behind-the-scenes work is officially out of the way and the restaurant’s doors are open on a consistent basis, Redzematovic is excited to serve the community.

“Whatever anyone wants, just ask Al,” he said with a smile.

The restaurant also will host special evening events, including the upcoming Opera Night from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 14. Guests will be served a four-course meal during the reservation-only event, Redzematovic said.

To make a reservation, call the restaurant at 830-693-4467. Menus, online ordering, and more are available on the restaurant’s website.

