Meadowlakes adding park and Memorial Tree space

Meadowlakes is gaining a new community park on Firestone Drive through a pre-existing program dedicated to beautifying the city.

“We want to do this to beautify the community and give people that live over there a place to sit and chat or rest if they walk when it’s hot,” said Mike Shaw, a member of the Property Owners Association who oversees maintenance, parks, and streets.

The park is being built in the Firestone Drive median. It will include benches and a solar-powered water feature.

Meadowlakes residents own the streets and islands within the city, paying for their upkeep through an annual POA fee, Shaw explained. Several years ago, the POA set aside a fund to turn larger medians into parks to minimize maintenance needs and beautify the community. First Responders Park and Veterans Park are results of this initiative.

City staff began working on the Firestone Drive park several months ago, but progress has picked up within the past month, Shaw said. There is no strict timeline for completion.

In addition to providing an outdoor community space, the park is another spot where trees can be planted through the city’s Memorial Tree program. Residents can purchase and plant a tree in a city park or along Hidden Falls Golf Course in memory of a loved one who has died.

“I can’t think of a better way to memorialize someone than to plant a tree in their memory,” said POA President Steve Nash.

Memorial plaques are also available for purchase and will be placed near the tree, which is planted and maintained by the city. For more information on the Memorial Tree program, call Shaw at 210-535-4197.

