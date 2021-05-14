Women’s fitness center opens in Bertram
Empowered Women’s Fitness Center in Bertram opened May 1 and has a number of programs and classes for women in the mornings and afternoons.
The center, 1460 Texas 29 West, offers Zumba, yoga, strength and agility bootcamps, meditation, high-intensity interval training, circuit workouts, and functional pilates.
Empowered Women’s Fitness Center hours are based on class times, which are typically Monday-Saturday with morning, noon, and afternoon selections.
It also offers an Empowered Moms meetup at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the city of Bertram’s Panther Park, located at West Vaughan and Legion streets.
The center has several membership options from $60 to $125 a month as well as per-class rates.
The women’s-only facility teaches both in-person and online classes.
For more information, visit its website or call 512-355-8187.