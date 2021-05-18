H-E-B waives Curbside fee

H-E-B stores, including the one in Marble Falls, now offer no-fee Curbside pickup on orders of $35 and up. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

H-E-B Curbside is now free on orders $35 and up. The Texas-based grocer announced the policy change May 17. Curbside allows customers to order groceries online from anywhere and have them delivered to their cars upon arrival — no need to go in the store at all.

“Our goal with H-E-B Curbside is to give Texans an easier, more convenient way to shop for the products they want and need,” said Rachael Vegas, senior vice president of eCommerce Merchandising. “We are excited to now offer this service free to all our H-E-B customers.”

Previously, shoppers were charged a $4.95 pickup fee for orders $35 and up if picked up that day or the next (no fee on orders made at least two days in advance). Now, baskets costing a minimum of $35 before taxes and discounts are applied will no longer have this charged added.

Orders totaling less than that will continue to be charged a $2.95 service fee.

Customers can place Curbside orders on the My H-E-B mobile app or by visiting heb.com. Orders must be placed at least four hours before scheduled pickup. Customers can place their orders anytime and even schedule pickup times up to seven days in advance.

SNAP EBT payments are also accepted for Curbside orders.

Curbside services have been available since 2015, although the company saw an uptick in usage as COVID-19 created a greater need for contactless delivery.

editor@thepicayune.com