New restaurant roundup: Burgers, sushi, and coffee

Diners can look forward to the addition of two new venues and the recent debut of a third in Marble Falls and Burnet.

Cedar Park’s Moonie’s Burger House is opening its fourth location in Marble Falls, while Fuji Sushi & Asian Grill recently opened its doors. Also, a Starbucks is under development in Burnet.

MOONIE’S BURGER HOUSE

Since 2006, Moonie’s Burger House has been serving traditional and not-so-traditional burgers in Cedar Park, including the Moonie’s Classic (lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and mayo) and the more exotic Hawaiian (grilled pineapple rings and teriyaki sauce). But it doesn’t end there. Moonie’s is big on customization, offering 50 toppings, a variety of patties, including chicken, lamb, and the Beyond Burger, and a different specialty each month. Now, Marble Falls joins the locales where diners can partake in classic and fusion burgers.

Moonie’s plans to open in January 2020 at 2411 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls.

FUJI SUSHI & ASIAN GRILL

Sushi isn’t as rare as it used to be. Nowadays, even H-E-B offers a tuna roll. The recently opened Fuji Sushi & Asian Grill features a wide variety of raw delicacies, including rolls, grilled meats, tempura treats, sashimi, and more Japanese cuisine.

Fuji Sushi Asian Grill is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 13047 U.S. 281 North, Suite 101, in Marble Falls.

STARBUCKS

Burnet residents no longer have to drive to Marble Falls for a whipped cream-topped, pumpkin spice-infused drink.

Starbucks is slated to open in the spring of 2020 at 204 N. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet.

