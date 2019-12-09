Zina & Co. Real Estate celebrates grand opening

Greeting visitors at the open house of Zina & Co. Real Estate in Marble Falls were (back, left) Jeremy Meadows (back row, left), Kelsey Huddleston, Zina Rodenbeck, and Ginger Sprouse and (front, left) Rachael Halford and Kimberley Johnson. Staff photo

Santa paid a visit to Zina & Co. Real Estate on December 5 as broker and Realtor Zina Rodenbeck celebrated the opening of her new offices at 614 Seventh St. in Marble Falls. Joining Santa was musician Pauline Reese, who sang for visitors dropping by to congratulate Rodenbeck on her new endeavor — providing a one-stop shop for home buying.

“We’ve got a mortgage company and title company next door in a building I own and the real estate in this building,” Rodenbeck said. “The next step is get an insurance company in here, too.”

Zina & Co.’s new digs dressed up beautifully for Christmas, awash in white, silver, and sparkle with splashes of festive color throughout. Visitors toured the offices and enjoyed food and drinks, gifts, live music, and chats with Santa Claus. The beautiful Hill Country weather allowed the party to include the front yard in the home turned office, bringing festivities to the entire neighborhood just off U.S. 281 downtown.

“This is an exciting adventure and a challenge,” Rodenbeck said when she first opened the office earlier in the year. “Marble Falls certainly has a lot of real estate offices, but my clients have asked for more. That’s why I decided to branch out on my own and open this office.”

Rodenbeck has 15 years’ experience in the real estate market in and around Marble Falls, where she has lived for the past 30 years.

“We know what’s happening in the community,” she said. “We have a total package of everything you need to serve your real estate needs.”

