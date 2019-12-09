Cold front pushing into Highland Lakes overnight

The weather outside is about to get somewhat frightful.

After reaching a spring-like mid-80s on Monday, December 9, a strong cold front will move into the Highland Lakes overnight into Tuesday, dropping temperatures about 40 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid-40s, but wind gusts up to 20 mph will make it feel like the upper 30s. With the front comes a 90 percent chance of rain on Tuesday morning, which should clear out by the afternoon.

Lows on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be in the upper 20s in some parts of the Highland Lakes before climbing back to the mid-50s with sunny skies Wednesday afternoon.

With the freezing temperatures, be sure to check on the four Ps: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Pleasant, sunny weather with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s is expected Thursday and Friday. Overnights will be chilly in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

