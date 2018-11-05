Doyle Don Derryberry, 83, died Nov. 3, 2018

On Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, Doyle Don Derryberry, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 83. He was at home and surrounded by his wife and loved ones at the time of his passing.

Doyle was born on Oct. 25, 1935, in Quitaque, Texas, to Cliff and Lucile Derryberry.

Doyle is survived by his wife, Sue Derryberry; daughter, Brenda Winsborough and husband Mike; sons Neal Derryberry and wife Angie and Jack Duquette; brother, Bob Derryberry and wife Kathy; five grandsons, John Winsborough, Matt Winsborough, Matt Duquette, Jake Duquette, and Blayne Smith; and eight great-grandchildren, Madison, David, Lily, Adylynn, Layne, David, Skylar and Adalynn.

Doyle graduated high school in Graford, Texas, and served honorably in the U.S. Army before returning to Texas and starting a family.

Doyle and Sue were married on Nov 4, 1961, in Brownwood. After several years of ranching and working in the construction industries, Doyle and Sue moved to Marble Falls and started a successful construction business, remodeling and building custom homes for more than 35 years.

For years, he bred and raised game chickens on his place in Tobeyville.

Doyle accepted Christ into his life in 1999 and was a member of First Baptist Church of Marble Falls. He assisted with vacation Bible school classes and was a chaplain of the Burnet-Llano County chapter of Gideons.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 7, at Tobey Cemetery, just outside of Marble Falls.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.

Memorial contributions may be made at gideons.org/donate or fbcmf.churchcenter.com/giving.