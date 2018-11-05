Sheri Nelle McMillen, 60, of Kingsland died Nov. 1, 2018

Sheri Nelle McMillen, 60, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Nov. 1, 2018. She was born to Jerry and Gay (Stringer) Draper on June 27, 1958, in Austin, Texas.

Sheri was a very talented computer programmer and was the go-to I.T. troubleshooter for many companies in the Austin and surrounding Hill Country areas.

Sheri had a soft spot for the youth in the Kingsland area. She took in several kids over the years who had fallen on hard times or didn’t have family to help them along. She was a great mom to many. After the kids grew up, she devoted her time to her animals, which she loved very much.

She was a great cook and loved cooking for her family and friends. In her more recent work, she crafted handmade log furniture that will be cherished for generations. In her off time, you could find Sheri down by the river, fishing pole in hand, soaking up the sun and sipping on an ice cold beer.

She is survived by her father, Jerry Draper of Kingsland; children, Michelle McMillen of Kingsland, Misty Self and husband Brian of Texarkana, Texas, and Shane McMillen of Austin; sisters, Dyanne Babin and husband Jim of Kingsland and Donna Severs and husband Brian of Rowlett; grandchildren, Disiree, Lindy, Landen; and many more nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gay Draper.

A memorial service is 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at 4247 River Oaks Drive in Kingsland.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.