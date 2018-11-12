Andrew Jackson Berryhill Jr., 80, of Llano died Nov. 10, 2018

Andrew Jackson “Jack” Berryhill Jr. departed this life on Nov. 10, 2018, at the age of 80. He was surrounded by his beloved family and dog, Little Man.

Jack was born May 21, 1938, to Mary (Tutor) and Andrew Jackson Berryhill Sr. in Tupelo, Mississippi. He married the love of his life, JoAnn Buchanan, on Sept. 8, 1961.

Jack worked for Llano Independent School District for numerous years and retired from the city of Llano. He enjoyed driving trucks, working as a mechanic, camping, fishing, and hunting.

Jack is survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnn (Buchanan) Berryhill of Llano; daughters, Diane Galindo and husband Bobby, Christie Schutte and husband Derek, Linda Graleski and husband Ronald, Misty Bell and husband Billy, and Jean Gonzales; sons, Mike Berryhill and Earl Buchanan Jr.; grandchildren, Dusty Berryhill, Blake Berryhill, Jayda Berryhill, Brittany Schutte, and Carl Schutte; sisters Rena Myers and husband Bert, Ruby Moore, Linda Spencer, Debbie Carnes and husband Barney, and Pamela Becker and husband Shawn; brother Jackie Berryhill and wife Carmen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Jack Berryhill Sr.; sister Net Marshall; brothers Dean Berryhill and Roy Berryhill; and brother-in-law Daryl Moore.

His family will forever be blessed for the love and support he gave them. Their memories are plenty and will carry them until the end of time.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home with the Rev. Stacey Nobles officiating. Serving as active pallbearers are D.C. Meier, David Perry, John Bruce, Jack Stewart, Jack Bingham, and Billy Bell. Honorary pallbearers are Clyde Dowdle, Mike Steelman, Roy Hoffman, David Meier, Randy Kuykendall, Jimmy Decker, Greg Confer, and Charlie Bauman. Burial will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. David and New Century Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Jack Berryhill may be made to New Century Hospice, 1800 Mormon Mill Road, Suite A4, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.