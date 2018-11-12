Marilyn Carol Graham, 81, of Kingsland died Nov. 5, 2018

Marilyn Carol Graham, 81, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Nov. 5, 2018. She was born to John Lorenzo and Cressie Ruthelma (Haden) Klepper on Jan. 22, 1937, in Beaver County, Oklahoma.

Marilyn married Robert “Buster” Graham in Carrizozo, New Mexico, in 2001. The first two years of marriage, they enjoyed living on the top of a mountain in Ruidoso, New Mexico, before settling on the banks of Lake LBJ in Kingsland.

Mrs. Graham loved to shop, especially by catalogue. When relatives came to visit, there was always that special gift from Marilyn she had picked out from one of her catalogues. She also loved to bake for family and friends. Her famous angel food cake with strawberries was always treasured and will be missed at all the family functions. Marilyn enjoyed keeping up with current events on Facebook and was not afraid to share her opinion on the topics.

She is survived by her husband, Buster Graham of Kingsland; sons Lee Martinez and wife Tanya of Amarillo and Alan Martinez of Amarillo; stepdaughter, Anita Graham of Plains; brothers, Stanley Klepper and wife Dot of West Minster, South Carolina, and Jack Klepper of Kingsland; sister, Judy Klepper of Kingsland; grandsons, Zane and Alex Martinez of San Antonio; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and son Dan Martinez.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008, with celebrant Brittany Carrington officiating. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.