Ida Mae (Houghtling) Korn died Nov. 7, 2018

Ida Mae (Houghtling) Korn went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2018, at her daughter Mary’s home in Kingsland. She was the second of six children born April 5, 1922, to William and Bernie Estelle (Kennedy) Houghtling.

A true child of the Depression, Ida went through hard times and recalled living in a “shack” on the beach near Port Isabel while her daddy worked his shrimp boat. For entertainment, she and her brothers would row over and play on Padre Island. She often told about the night a hurricane ripped off their roof. The family moved to San Benito, where Ida attended school, then to San Antonio.

She met and married Chauncy Korn on May 20, 1945. They moved in and around the San Antonio area, living in Boerne and Camp Bullis. In the early 1950s, they followed Ida Mae’s parents and purchased a lot in the Shirley Williams addition of Kingsland. Together, they built a one-room cabin (with plenty of bunk beds!), which became the gathering place for many years for family festivities at the lake. The Korns retired and built a permanent home there in 1986.

They were active members of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, and Ida Mae especially enjoyed her friends in the Woman’s Circle. They also made friends of the many strangers they met as they traveled the United States in their trailer.

In the early 1990s, they built a second home near Alpine, Texas, where they enjoyed rock collecting, traveling the Big Bend area, and “adopting” their neighbors, Leon and Loueva Beesinger. But the Kingsland lakehouse and visits from family remained the focus and love of their lives.

After Chauncy’s passing, Ida Mae enjoyed bus trips with her daughter Beverly and friend Aralee.

Ida Mae is remembered by all for her kindness, generosity, and delicious chicken and dumplings and pot roast.

She is survived by her brother Jack Houghtling of Kingsland; sisters Gladys Hester of San Antonio and Lillian Noble of Austin; daughters, Beverly Hallowich of San Antonio and Mary Walsh of Kingsland; grandson, David Hallowich of Dale; granddaughter, Tammi Keeble of San Antonio; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

A viewing was Nov. 10 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Marble Falls. A funeral follwed with Pastor Harold Vanicek officiating. Interment followed at Kingsland Cemetery.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland.