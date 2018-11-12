Jackie Nell Kniffen Ledbetter died Nov. 9, 2018

Jackie Nell Kniffen Ledbetter was born on August 14, 1932, in Clyde, Texas. She was the 11th child of Charlie and Zetta Kniffen. She met George Ledbetter while living in Abilene and working at Southwestern Bell Telephone Co.

Jackie fell in love with George and married him on February 2, 1952, in Clyde. George was drafted into the Army to serve in Korea a few months after they married. George returned home to Jackie in 1955, when they started their family.

Lesa, their first child, was born in 1956. George “Bud” was born in 1957; Tina in 1960; and Valeri in 1963. Jackie is survived by her four children, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Jackie and George raised their four children in Clyde and in Hamby, where George managed a research farm and Jackie worked as a receptionist. In 1981, they moved to Menard, Texas, where their family enjoyed living and visiting their home along the San Saba River.

As George’s health needs increased, Jackie and George moved to Kerrville then to Kingsland. Jackie and George joined the local Church of Christ, and both enjoyed traveling to nearby antique car shows, where they entered their own 1928 Model A.

After George’s passing in 2005, Jackie continued to live in Kingsland near Lesa and Tina.

Jackie’s family has always been her heart and soul. Even in her last days, she spoke only of her children and their well-being. She enjoyed visits from friends and family and loved nothing better than her great-grandchildren climbing into her lap.

She is survived by her daughters, Lesa Ledbetter of Kingsland, Tina Brewer and husband John of Kingsland, and Valeri Dedeaux and husband David of Bracey, Virginia; son, George “Bud” Ledbetter and wife Mary of Driftwood; grandchildren, Beth Lewis and husband Chris, John Ledbetter and wife Pam, and Matt Dedeaux; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Visitation was Nov. 11 with a private graveside service following at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet County.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.