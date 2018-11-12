Russell Lee Tucker, 62, of Kingsland died Nov. 9, 2018

Russell Lee Tucker, 62, of Kingsland, Texas, hung up his spurs for the final time November 9, 2018. He was born to Tom and Sallie (Fair) Tucker on April 30, 1956, in San Diego, California.

Russell was a rodeo cowboy most of his life. He rode bulls from the time he was a young man until he had to retire from the rodeo circuit. Russell had many championship buckles that he won over the years competing in the Professional Bull Riders Association as well as the Senior PBRA. He had his last ride in 2004 at the rodeo in Belton, where he sustained a collapsed lung and severe injuries to his face. Russell never lost his love for rodeo; he would watch bull riding on TV as often as he could.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Tucker of Kingsland; sisters, Kelly Muratorri and husband Mike and Raelene Katz, all of Houston; stepchildren, Lisa Thorp, Nichole Wright, Eric Anderson and wife Jessica, Kirsten Lilly, Chance Markham and wife Tia, and Tom Styer; grandchildren, Cobylynn, Cutter, Kimber, Billie Jean, Tinsley, Ryan, Rhea, Dahlia, Khloe, Colton, and Kayce; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, extended family members, and rodeo and church family; and his best friend, Gerney Lejeune.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Russell’s life is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Highland Lakes Baptist Church in Kingsland.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.