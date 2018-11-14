Charlene Casarez, 71 of Marble Falls died Nov. 10, 2018

Charlene Casarez, 71, of Marble Falls peacefully passed away on November 10, 2018.

She was born on December 3, 1946, to Charles and Sophia (Conrad) Spaniel in Waupaca, Wisconsin. This little town, known for its rich culture, beautiful greenery, and chain of lakes, was the setting in which Charlene grew up. She loved Wisconsin, especially her farm in Cedar Grove where she lived when her daughters were young.

In 1980, Charlene and her family moved to Texas, where she resided for the last 38 years.

Charlene was full of humor that usually displayed itself in sarcasm. She was also very stubborn. Once her mind was set, no one was changing it. Charlene’s stubbornness and tenacity are the traits that made her a survivor.

She raised four children, mostly as a single mom, and worked multiple jobs to make sure her family was cared for. Charlene was a chef. and not just any chef, but a true Italian chef. She would often go back to her Italian roots and cook up a mean lasagna. She was skilled at more than just Italian, however: Her stroganoff and enchiladas were unforgettable.

Charlene was so loved and will forever be remembered for being a strong person, with a quick, sarcastic comment at the ready, and always having something good cooking in the oven.

She leaves behind her daughters, Dawn Marie Stanley and husband Elton and Nicole Suzanne Hamann and Michelle Lynn Turner; sons, Samuel Casarez and David Casarez III; sisters Lenore McFelly and Myrna Kowalski; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Gayle O’Connell.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Monday, November 19, in the Community Room at High View Retirement Village, 200 RR 1431 in Marble Falls, with Brittany Carrington officiating.

Charlene’s care is entrusted to Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, in Marble Falls, (830) 798-8413. An online guest registry may be signed at putnamcares.com.