Mark F. Schneider, 74, of Granite Shoals died Nov. 11, 2018

Mark Schneider, 74, of Granite Shoals, Texas, passed away Nov. 11, 2018. He was born in Corvallis, Oregon, on June 8, 1944. He was preceded in death by parents Leo Francis and Virginia (McMahon) Schneider and brother Brett Schneider of Long Beach, California.

He was a loving and very proud father of daughter Elizabeth Davis (Todd) of Castroville, Texas, and son John (Lisa) Schneider of San Antonio. He is also survived by grandchildren Samantha (Matt) Krause of Duluth, Minnesota, Corey Davis, and Jack and Elise Schneider; great-granddaughter Harper Lee Krause; and sisters Judy (Bob) Smith of Barrhead, Alberta, Canada, Jane Schneider (Bruce) of Damascus, Oregon, and Susan (George) Chandler of Eugene, Oregon.

He shared the last 20 years of his life and heart with loving companion Barbara Bancroft. They enjoyed many fun-filled fishing trips, traveling to some interesting places, and spending many hours with a lovely circle of good friends, but his real joy was hunting with close friend Merwyn Foster.

He enjoyed tending his garden every summer. His real pride were his chili pequins. He also felt the need to keep his friends in firewood for the winter.

Mark’s cremation will precede the memorial and gathering to celebrate his life, which will be at later date.

Our thanks to the wonderful staff from Texas Home Health hospice and the great staff of Private Care Givers, who made his last weeks more comfortable.