Wilburn L. Brooks, 77, of Kingsland died Nov. 21, 2018

Wilburn L. Brooks, 77, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away November 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas. He was born to Henry Edward and Jewel (Beam) Brooks on April 12, 1941, in Spur, Texas.

Because of financial hardships on the family in the late 1940s, Mr. Brooks went to work to help support his family at a very young age. He was a heavy equipment operator by trade and worked all over Texas, operating many different machines, bulldozers, backhoes, dump trucks, etc. Whatever the job needed, Wilburn was there to operate the machine. He worked in the oil fields of Texas and even in the mines of Texas. He always was able to support his family.

Wilburn is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cora, of Kingsland; daughter, Sheila Bounds of Kingsland; sons, David Brooks of Kingsland and Danny Brooks and wife Lisa of Kingsland; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Brooks and wife Pam of Menard, Larry Brooks and wife Susie of Wolfforth, and Royce Brooks of Marble Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wilburn was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service is pending. The Rev. Kenneth Womack will officiate.

Pallbearers will be David Brooks, Christopher Kimbrell, Erick Dewey, Michael Brooks, Joseph Brooks, and Simon Bounds.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.