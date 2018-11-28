Patsy Richardson, 82, of Smithwick died Nov. 7, 2018

Patsy “Pat” Richardson, 82, of Smithwick peacefully passed away on November 7, 2018. She was born on October 18, 1936, to Tobe and Bea (Burns) Richardson in Rayville, Louisiana.

She grew up in the South and was a true Southern belle with a dainty stature and sparkling smile. Throughout her life, she knew joy and sorrow. One of her greatest joys was her daughter, Tonya, who she raised as a single mom.

Pat was well-known in Rayville as the sweet, big-hearted owner of a hair salon, Pat’s Beauty Shop. No client walked out of her shop paying full price. Pat was always giving discounts here and favors there – anything to better serve her clients. She offered many salon-chair-counseling sessions, simply listening as her clients poured out their problems on her compassionate ears.

Pat realized the most important thing in life weren’t “things” but people. She loved her family, friends, and clients and dedicated much time out of her life to serving others. She nursed her mother through her final days. When her mother passed away, Pat took upon herself the care of her aunt and nursed her through her final days.

Everybody loved Pat. Her son-in-law reflected on how she was so easy to love – the best mother-in-law he could imagine. She loved children – especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved animals and flowers. When asked to house-sit, Pat was known for overwatering the plants and overfeeding the animals. She couldn’t bear the thought of a plant withering or an animal going hungry.

Pat will be remembered as a loving, tender-hearted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who selflessly invested time in making others feel treasured.

She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Fortenberry and husband Randy of Smithwick; grandchildren, Joel Fortenberry of Smithwick, Leah Carpenter and husband Shane of Smithwick, and Daniel Fortenberry of Santa Cruz, California; and great-grandchildren, Kevin Carpenter, Eileen Fortenberry, Haylee Fortenberry, Ellen Carpenter, Simone Fortenberry, and Max Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joe Matheny.

Pat was laid to rest on November 13, 2018, in Smithwick Cemetery with Linvel Baker officiating.

In honor of her love for children, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.

Pat’s care was entrusted to Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, in Marble Falls, (830) 798-8413. Go to cremationadvocates.net to offer condolences.