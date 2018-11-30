Eva Maria Garcia, 78, of Kingsland died Nov. 13, 2018

Eva Maria Garcia, 78, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away November 13, 2018. She was born to Bernhart and Liselotte LaBret (Weiler) Nienstedt on March 1, 1940, in Wuerzburg, Germany.

Eva was born in very trying times in Germany. From 1939-1945, the Allied Forces were engaged in major bombing campaigns across Germany. When the air raid sirens went off, everyone huddled with their families to the nearest bunker until the bombing was over. During one of these air raids, the family frantically headed for the bunker only to discover that their precious Eva was not with them. When her mother found her, she was sitting on a rocking horse near the window as the bombs fell. The family was then evacuated to Wipfeld, Germany.

After the war, the family returned to Wuerzburg. Eva finished school and went on to college, receiving a two-year degree. On August 13, 1976, Eva married an American soldier, Jesus Garcia. The two worked together at the American Express Bank in Schweinfurt, Germany, and made their home in the town of Waigolshausen for 38 years.

Jesus and Eva traveled all over Europe through the years, enjoying many unforgettable adventures together. Of all the places they went, their favorite vacations took place in the mountains of Croatia. After their retirement, Eva and Jesus moved to the banks of Lake LBJ in Kingsland, Texas, where they loved to spend time boating on the lake.

She also enjoyed taking trips to Fredericksburg to compare the German food of Texas to that of her homeland. She enjoyed cooking, teaching her kids and grandkids German cuisine, and spending time with friends and family with a cup of coffee.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jesus C. Garcia of Kingsland; daughter, Maria Christopherson of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; granddaughters, Jessica Anderson and husband David of Kingsland and Christine Estrem and husband David of Bogota, Columbia; stepchildren, Melinda De La Cruz, Christina Grady, and Jesus Garcia Jr.; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Rhea, Dahlia, Aediyn, Nova, and one baby girl, Estrem, on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Service times will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.