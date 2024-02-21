William B. Parmeter passed away Feb. 9, 2024

William B. Parmeter, known as Bill to his friends and family, passed away on February 9, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Born on June 7, 1940, in Fort Worth, Texas, Bill’s warmth and charm were evident from an early age. His kind, optimistic, and friendly nature touched the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Bill was a proud alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned his BBA in Petroleum Land Management, a new degree program in the early 1960s. His education set the stage for a successful career as a Petroleum Landman in Houston, where Bill and his family lived for over thirty years. Bill and his wife, Nancy, moved to Marble Falls in 2002, where his expertise led him to serve as a Trust Officer at two different banks, and then as an Oil & Gas Officer at a trust company in Austin. Not one to stay still for long, Bill continued working various jobs until just after his 83rd birthday. Bill was also a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years.

Away from work, Bill was a devoted Texas Longhorn fan, enthusiastically supporting his alma mater throughout his life. His love for golf was equally strong. Whether he was playing a round or watching a tournament on TV, he found joy and relaxation in the game. Bill was able to play several notable courses in his lifetime with son Chris, which created wonderful memories. Music, especially big band, also held a special place in his heart.

Bill is survived by the love of his life, wife Nancy Parmeter. Bill and Nancy met at Paschal High School in Fort Worth, with their first date amusingly taking place on Halloween night. He is also survived by son Chris Parmeter (Jill) of Magnolia, Texas, and daughter Amy Little (David) of Dripping Springs, Texas. Bill, known as “Fa,” was a devoted grandfather of six: Cody Parmeter and Logan Catt (Zach), Sam, Ashley, Sarah, and Jacob Little. He attended numerous programs, games, halftime shows, recitals, competitions, and other various activities of his grandchildren throughout their growing-up years. He loved and supported them in all that they did. Bill is also survived by many wonderful family members and great friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Madison “Jack” Parmeter; mother, Ruth Boyd Parmeter; and sister, Carole, and her husband, Robert Dolman.

Those who knew Bill will remember his easy smile, his sweet demeanor, and the unwavering support he gave to those around him. Bill’s life was a testament to the power of kindness and the importance of optimism, even when there are challenges. Bill was a man of quiet faith, and his actions were his testimony. He will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in knowing he is whole and at peace with God in Heaven above.

A Celebration of Life service for Bill will be held on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. at Canyon Church, 4000 U.S. 290 East, Dripping Springs, Texas 78620.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes or The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.

Services under the direction of Harrell Funeral Homes of Austin, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas.

