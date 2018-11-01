James C. Hutson, 86, of Sunrise Beach Village died Oct. 31, 2018

James C. “J.C.” Hutson, 86, of Sunrise Beach Village, Texas, passed away Oct. 31, 2018.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Hutson; sons Mark and daughter-in-law Jackie of Austin and Paul Kirk and son-in-law Rick of Rancho Santa Fe, California; brother Don Hutson; and many loving grandchildren and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son James Wade Hutson.

J.C. was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

J.C. was born in Rising Star, Texas, in 1933. After graduating from Cross Plains High School in 1949, J.C. moved to Austin, where he attended the University of Texas. In Austin, J.C. met and fell in love with Ova Jean McDaniel, and they were married in 1951.

Shortly after moving to Austin, J.C. was called up by the Naval Reserve and was deployed to the Marshall Islands in the South Pacific. While serving in the South Pacific, J.C. was part of the U.S. Navy’s Seabees program, and it was there he learned much about electrical engineering and construction. After he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1955, he worked in the electrical contracting industry in Austin for over 40 years.

In 1961, Jean and J.C. moved to what was then rural San Leanna Estates, near Manchaca, where they spent the next 30 years raising three sons. The day after President Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, J.C. was called upon by President Johnson’s Secret Service detail to immediately construct and improve electrical infrastructure at LBJ Ranch. President and Mrs. Johnson were so pleased with J.C.’s work, they hired him for many other jobs.

J.C. also performed the electrical engineering work at many of Austin’s high-rise buildings.

After 43 years in the electrical business, J.C. retired in 1996, and he and Jean moved to Lake LBJ, where he enjoyed many beautiful days fishing and socializing with friends. One of his greatest pleasures in retirement was fishing off the side of his pontoon boat with Jean and friends and cold beer.

J.C. was a simple man of faith; he loved family, friends, fishing, and had the ability to fix just about anything. J.C. was always gladly willing to help others and spent long hours on many occasions helping neighbors and friends repair home electrical problems. He wouldn’t quit until the problem was solved.

J.C. and Jean were longtime members of the United Methodist Church, and he truly lived its credo of: “Do all the good you can, for all the people you can, in all the ways you can, as long as ever you can.” J.C.’s faith in God sustained him in many of the challenges he faced in his life, including surviving pancreatic cancer and the death of his son Wade.

J.C. inspired those around him with his gentle spirit and kindness. He will be remembered for his selflessness, love of family, and love of country. He will be greatly missed.

We will be celebrating the life of J.C. Hutson with a service at Sunrise Beach Federated Church, 105 E Lakeshore Drive in Sunrise Beach Village, at 10 a.m. Nov. 3. Burial and a graveside service will follow at Onion Creek Memorial Park, 11610 Chapel Lane in Austin, at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

An online registry can be signed at putnamcares.com.

The family would like to extend its gratitude to all of J.C. and Jean’s friends, especially the neighbors in the Lake LBJ village of Sunrise Beach, for demonstrating the true meaning of divine grace over the past several years.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of James C. Hutson may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.