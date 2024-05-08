Pauline Adams, 95, of Kingsland passed away May 5, 2024

Pauline “Polly” Adams, 95, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away peacefully in New Braunfels, Texas, on May 5, 2024.

Polly Adams was preceded in death by her father, Audren Davis; mother, Grace Davis; sister, Margaret Owens; daughter Teri Thomas; son-in-law Mike Thomas; and great-grandson Layne Adams.

Polly is survived by her daughter Barbara Hill and husband Rob Roark (Wichita Falls, Texas); son Mike Adams and wife Kelly (Canyon Lake, Texas); grandchildren Kim Thompson (Granbury, Texas), Kelly Guthrie and husband Paul (Wichita Falls), Cole Adams and wife Jennifer (New Braunfels, Texas), Brooke Woodul (Marble Falls, Texas), Allison Johnson and husband Matt (Coral Gables, Florida), Jason Thomas and wife Christine (Erie, Colorado), and Scott Thomas and wife Connie (Austin, Texas); as well as 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Polly grew up in the Crowell, Texas, area and enjoyed recounting stories of her childhood as a sheriff’s daughter. Polly achieved her Bachelor of Science in Education. She worked two full-time jobs for years as an elementary teacher for Big Spring ISD along with the evening shift at the local 7-11 convenience store. Living and working in West Texas for over 25 years, her dream was to live and retire on a lake.

Polly realized that dream when she purchased a lakehouse on Lake LBJ in Kingsland. With her move to Kingsland, she continued her work for the 7-11 organization for several more years by transferring and managing stores in Horseshoe Bay and Burnet, eventually being honored for 25 years of faithful service.

At her treasured lake home, she hosted many family gatherings cooking full-blown breakfasts that included home-fried potatoes, all-day affairs of grilling delicious barbecue chicken, and baking homemade brownies while she watched her growing family enjoy the lake.

Following her retirement from 7-11, Polly was an avid bridge player at the Kingsland Senior Citizens Center and diligently worked out with the Kingsland Health and Fitness crew, especially with her personal trainer, Charlotte. She enjoyed keeping a manicured yard and an immaculate house. Polly donated her time by helping assemble boxes for Operation Christmas Child when she could no longer work outside.

Polly was the definition of the word matriarch, strong and independent, who instilled in her family the value of attention to detail and hard work. She will be incredibly missed.

Arrangements to hold a Celebration of Life in Kingsland are pending with Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.

