Carolyn Irene Cooper, 91, of Marble Falls passed away on April 6, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Our dear mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend passed away in Marble Falls, Texas, on April 6, 2024, at the young age of 91. Carolyn Irene Cooper (formally Carolyn Cooper Gundelach) was born in Houston, Texas, on May 24, 1932, to William Prince Cooper and Elsie Penfield Cooper.

Carolyn was an amazing person. She was witty, creative, funny, intelligent, and beautiful. She graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, Texas, in 1951, where she excelled in her academics, basketball, the school newspaper, and head cheerleader for the Columbus Cardinals.

Carolyn loved to play tennis and taught tennis to many others in her small town. She attended the University of Houston and nursing school at the University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston.

As her children attended school, she became everyone’s favorite teacher at Thompson Intermediate School in the Sagemont area of Houston. Also, as an elder at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in south Houston, she led as an example for others.

She later diligently studied and earned her certification as an Ophthalmic Technician and Ophthalmist, working many years before retiring from the Baylor College of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology, Cullen Eye Institute.

She retired to the lovely Texas Hill Country, spent time with family, traveled, and was a member of the Highland Arts Guild of Marble Falls as an active artist. She especially enjoyed creating art from Mother Nature’s gourds (gourd art).

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elsie Cooper; brother William Penfield Cooper; and sister Margaret Cooper Percival.

She is survived by her sisters Elsie Cooper Hagenlocker (deceased husband Richard Hagenlocker) and Mary J. Cooper Franklin and husband Michael. Survived, as well, by her four children: son David Charles Gundelach, daughter Diane Gundelach Doherty and husband Kevin, daughter Jan Gundelach Woods and husband Chuck, and daughter Joan Marie Gundelach. She is also survived by grandson Travis Penfield Doherty and wife Jessica, granddaughter Olivia Woods Rich and husband Cam, grandson Taylor Franklin Doherty, granddaughter Annmarie Jessamy Woods and husband Josh Zimmerer, grandson Trey David Doherty and wife Erika; and great-granddaughters Josephine Jane Doherty and Bella Rose Doherty (parents Travis and Jessica).

We ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Living Love Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.