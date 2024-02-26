Suzanne Inks, 74, passed away Jan. 25, 2024

The life of a unique and fun-loving Central Texas lady ended with the death of Suzanne Inks on January 25, 2024, at the age of 74. Suzanne, “Suzie” to her friends and family, a proud self-proclaimed hippie, was born to James Moss Inks and Elsie Cloud Young at Donaldson Air Force base in Greenville, South Carolina, on April 11, 1949.

As an Air Force brat, she spent her childhood living in many different places: Colorado, Wyoming, Tennessee, Maryland, New York, and even France, while finishing high school in Llano. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Bill Miller, who was her high school sweetheart and father of her two boys; and the love of her life, Carroll Smith.

Her surviving family members include her brother, Roy Banford Inks II and wife Elizabeth “Petey;” half-brother John Young; two sons, John Rae Miller and Michael Thomas Miller; nephew Robert Inks; niece Robyn Inks Sheehan and husband Andrew; nephew John Cloud Young and wife Alisha; niece Molly Young Waugaman and husband Jason; and niece Tiffany Hanneman and husband Reid. She is also survived by Carroll’s daughter Candace Ingram; granddaughters Stacia Krupp and Savanna Howard; grandsons Landon Miller, Camron Smith, and Frank Ingram; great-grandchildren Aria, Cole, Lucas and Sadie; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

The granddaughter of the legendary Roy Banford Inks, for whom Inks Lake and Inks Lake State Park were named, she was true to her Hill Country roots, living most of her adult life in the Llano and Austin areas. Suzanne graduated from Llano High School in 1967, and at her death, she was a resident of Buchanan Dam, Texas.

Suzanne was known as a wonderful cook, winning many awards for her famous cobblers, stemming from her many years cooking for the Austin ISD and local Austin fire department. Suzie had a love for raising dogs, beginning with wolf/shepherd/malamute crosses and later Yorkshire terriers. Her two Yorkies, Sassy and Pumpkin, were her longtime companions, both living well into their teens.

Surely, the best years of her life were spent with her many amazing friends in the Buchanan Dam area and their favorite hangout, Pat’s Bar in Kingsland.

The family wishes to thank her granddaughter Stacia Krupp, her loyal and faithful friend Lonnie Burch, and her cousin Gail Dalrymple for their loving care during her last weeks. A memorial service will be held at Harrell Funeral Home in Kingsland, Texas, on February 3 at 10:30 a.m.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.