Marble Falls EDC approves two property sales in Business and Technology Park

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. board approved the sales of two properties in the city’s Business and Technology Park during its regular meeting Oct. 10.

The first was to Richard Westerman, president of JB Sales, for 2.687 acres at a purchase price of $40,305.

Westerman said his business has been renting office space in the area since 2002, and he now needs more space.

“I think it’s perfect for what we do,” Westerman said.

JB Sales represents lighting manufacturers. The property will be used for a building with office and warehouse space, Westerman said.

The other property sold was to Kelly Green, owner of Greenmark Marble Falls Mfg. LLC., for 2 acres at a purchase price of $60,000. Green has an option to purchase just over two additional acres if it becomes available.

Green’s business will manufacture tiny houses. Green said he anticipates building 24 homes in the first year with an increase to 96 units by year five. A larger sales volume could lead to a purchase of additional land for expansion.

Separate from the meeting’s action item, Green also said he has plans for a 22-lot park-model RV development on 2 acres near Spicewood. The company’s tiny homes currently are manufactured in Wisconsin.

The third item on the regular agenda was moved to a later date. The board’s next regular meeting is expected to be scheduled Nov. 7.

jared@thepicayune.com