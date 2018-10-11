Business Roundup: News in brief from across the Highland Lake

Here’s a quick look at business happenings in the area for the week of Oct. 8:

NEWS

• The Marble Falls EDC approved the sale of two properties in the city’s Business and Technology Park.

• A sales office for the Lofts at 99 Main has opened. The planned development next to the Marble Falls Public Library will have 80 residences.

• A Mexican food restaurant is coming to downtown Marble Falls in early 2019. It joins a growing number of new Highland Lakes eateries.

EVENTS

• A Texas Commission on Environmental Quality public hearing is 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive. The hearing is on an application for an air-quality permit for a proposed permanent rock and concrete crusher to be located at 5550 Texas 71 East in Spicewood. For more information, go to tceq.texas.gov or call 1-800-687-4040.

• Hill Country Builders Association’s Parade of Homes is this weekend, Oct. 12-14, and and the following weekend, Oct. 19-21. Tour 11 custom-built Hill Country homes. Tickets are $10 a person per weekend and are on sale now.

• Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Social is 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Cedar Skies at Log Country Cove, 617 Log Country Cove in Burnet. Tickets are $30 for chamber members and $35 for non-members

• Kingsland House of Arts and Crafts is seeking vendors for its Christmas Market on Nov. 9-10. Outside/covered booths and canopy spaces are available for $30 each. For more information or applications, visit Kingsland House of Arts and Crafts, 112 W. Chamberlain, or call (830) 693-1830.

MIXERS AND RIBBON-CUTTINGS

• Llano Chamber of Commerce business-to-business mixer is 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Llano Feed & Supply, 203 E. Tarrant St. in Llano. Mingle and network.

• Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Club meets 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at His Joshua House, 120 Dan St. in Kingsland. Speak a Tweet to promote your business and network with other businesses. Breakfast tacos and door prize. Networking begins at 7:45 a.m.

• Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce mixer is 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Keller Williams, 212 Main St. in Marble Falls. Enjoy drinks and networking.

