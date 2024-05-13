Landowners can now trap hogs without breaking the piggy bank

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a trap-share program for landowners in Burnet and Lampasas counties to help remove destructive wild hogs. Landowners can rent a large trap system from the district for $250 a month for continued, mass capturing of feral swine on their property without having to purchase an expensive system on their own.

“The pig trap made available by the (conservation district) is a continuous entry system that can capture a large group of pigs at one time in a 24-hour period,” reads a media release from the district. “It’s a multi-catch system that allows pigs to enter but prevents them from exiting.”

The trap functions with minimal effort. The landowner needs to supply 10 T-posts, bait corn, and manual labor to set up the trap.

To learn more about the trap-share program, call district conservation technician Paul Holland at 512-556-5572. Traps can be picked up at the district office, 502 S. Key Ave., Suite E, in Lampasas.

The Hill Country Soil and Water Conservation District is a government board that oversees land management in Burnet and Lampasas counties. Soil and water conservation districts exist across the state of Texas and unite community interests in their respective coverage areas to combat soil erosion and enhance water quality.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the rutting and wallowing behaviors of feral swine, which include pigs, boars, and hogs, can lead to significant soil erosion and water contamination if left unchecked in certain areas.

