Flooding in the Highland Lakes but little damage; more rain in the forecast this weekend

The Llano River crested at just over 24 feet late Oct. 8 in Llano but caused little damage locally.

Flooding in Junction from 12 inches of rain caused massive damage there. No fatalities have been confirmed, but four people from Odessa have been reported missing.

The river in Llano rose quickly, from 1.15 feet at 9:10 p.m. to a high of 24.33 feet and 98,695 cubic-feet per second at 10:41 p.m.

At 12:10 p.m. Oct. 9, the river had receded below the 10-foot flood level. More rain to the west, however, is on the way and expected to keep the river above flood stage until the early morning hours of Oct. 11, according to the National Weather Service. The river could crest up to about 18 feet Wednesday afternoon.

Low-water crossings along the Llano River remain closed in Llano County, according to atxfloods.com. Heavy rains Oct. 9 in Marble Falls also caused road closings within the city.

Debris from the Llano River flood swept through the river and into Lake LBJ and caused some damage to boat docks and riverfront items. However, the affect to Llano County was minimal.

“County-wide, there were no significant impacts,” said Llano County Emergency Management Coordinator Ron Anderson. “No swift-water rescues were called for or needed; there was no loss of life and no injuries.”

Anderson said he does not expect further damage from the next wave of floodwaters coming downstream, and his office will post updates to its Facebook page.

The forecast in Llano calls for a 30 percent chance of showers late Oct. 9 and clear weather through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast is 20 percent chance of showers Friday and 40 percent Saturday and Sunday.

