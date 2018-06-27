Una Mae Hopson, 78, of Llano died June 25, 2018

Una Mae Hopson passed away Monday, June 25, 2018 in Round Rock, Texas at the age of 78. She was born April 4, 1940 in Llano, Texas to Vance Walton and Eva (Key).

Una Mae was a lifetime resident of Llano and left a lasting impression on the many lives she touched. She was a member of the Pittsburg Avenue Baptist Church, where she volunteered as a Sunday school teacher, as well as Presbyterian Church. She was also a former Girl Scout Troop Leader for over 15 years, inspiring many young girls in earning merit badges and participating in large cookie sales and outings like camping. She had maintained contact with several of these girls as they grew up and had families of their own.

Una Mae was an Avon Representative for 48 years, affectionately known as the “ding dong lady” by her customers. One endearing quality that most may not know about Una Mae is her love of professional wrestling, especially WWE. She grew fond of wrestling while watching with her husband, Hoppy, and continued to watch it weekly throughout her life as both a remembrance of him and a source of immense entertainment for her.

Una Mae is preceded by her parents, Vance Walton and Eva (Key); and her husband, Hoppy Hopson. She is survived by her son, Donnie Hopson of Llano; daughter, Donna Hopson of Round Rock; and grandson, Allen Hopson and wife Kristie of Llano.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Llano City Cemetery at 10:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cuz I Matter Animal Rescue P.O. Box 3751 Pflugerville, Texas 78691 or charity of choice.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc. Llano, Texas. E-mail condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.