William Neal Stennett, 67, of Kingsland died June 2, 2018

William Neal Stennett, 67, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away June 2, 2018. He was born in Paducah, Texas, on Aug. 29, 1950, to Wilma (McMaster) and Weldon Stennett.

He married the love of his life, Linda Kay Armstrong, on Dec. 18, 1971.

After graduating high school in Cisco, Neal attended Cisco Junior College and Tarleton State University, receiving his bachelor’s degree in agricultural education. He taught vocational agriculture in Monticello, Georgia.

After returning to Texas in 1974, Neal was the manager of Mann Farm and Ranch in Cleburne for 30 years. He retired from Mann Farm and Ranch in June 2006 and moved to Kingsland. He opened Kingsland Upholstery and joined Linda as owner and operator of Little Lodge on the Lake.

Due to health issues, he was forced to close Kingsland Upholstery in 2012.

Neal was a 40-year member of Cleburne Masonic Lodge 315 and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason at the Valley of Dallas for 40 years. He was also a member of Highland Lakes United Methodist Church and a former member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Cleburne.

Neil loved to fish, travel, hang out with his grandkids, and take his dog, Ruby, on boat rides.

Neal is survived by his wife, Linda Stennett of Kingsland; daughter, Emily Brantley of Kingsland; son, Ben Stennett and wife Mary of Granbury; grandchildren, Tryston Brantley of Kingsland and William Stennett and Emma Stennett of Granbury; sisters, Kathy Bush of Rising Star and Kristy Ballinger and husband Jerry of Cisco; and brother Dwight Stennett and wife Maggie of Eastland.

Neal was blessed with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Glen Stennett and Walter Stennett, and nephew Dwayne Stennett.

A funeral service was June 5 at Highland Lakes United Methodist Church in Buchanan Dam with the Revs. Jenny Tucker and Bryan Patrick officiating. A reception followed in the church. There was no graveside service.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.