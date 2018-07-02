Anabel Kelley Burnes, 68, of Kingsland died June 28, 2018

Anabel Kelley Burnes, 68, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away in the early morning hours June 28, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.

Anabel was born March 3, 1950, in Austin and raised by her parents, Katherine and Leslie “Bart” Kelley. She married the love of her life, Ronal Burnes, in 1969. The couple settled in Kingsland in the early 1970s and raised their three children: Tammy, Katie, and Rhonda.

Anabel was a devoted, loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become “Nannybell” to her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Anabel loved the holidays and family get-togethers. She was known for her feisty yet good sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Anabel was the beloved wife of Ronal Burnes; beloved daughter of Katherine Kelley of Austin and the late Leslie “Bart” Kelley; beloved sister to Bart Kelley Jr. and wife Cynthia of Austin and identical twin Eva Jo Meyers and husband Jerry of Hutto; and beloved sister-in-law to Roy Burnes and wife Arzenet of Eden and Cynthia Miller and husband Darryl of Kingsland.

She was the devoted mother of Tammy Manning and husband Wayne of Kingsland, Katie Johnson and husband James of Kingsland, and Rhonda Burnes and significant other Jose Colombo of Llano; the loving Nannybell of Chanelle Ross and husband Jason, Charles Manning, Chelsea Simon and husband Bradley, Cassandra Hohmann and husband Dusty, Meghan Broyles and husband Thomas, Cole Schlueter, Faith Manning, and Owen Schlueter.

Anabel joined her late great-grandchild Tristyn and is survived by her great-grandchildren, Lexus, Preston, Grayson, Jade, Kylee, and Haddie.

Anabel will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Family and friends gathered for a memorial service June 30 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland. Memorial contributions may be made to the RockPile Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 38, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences to the family.