Elmon Bill Stewart, 77, of Llano died July 3, 2018

Elmon Bill Stewart was born Oct. 12, 1940, at Llano’s First Hospital, then located on the courthouse square.

He graduated from Llano High School and attended the University of Texas, earning a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and a master’s degree in environmental health.

Bill married his high school sweetheart, Mary Beth Norris, on Jan. 26, 1961, during one of the worst ice storms Llano ever had.

Bill was the most loving, faithful, patience, honest, modest, and kind man. He loved his family and deeply treasured his numerous friends. Bill took to heart the lesson from his parents to always treat others with kindness and respect, as evidenced by his countless hours volunteering at numerous community activities and charitable organizations.

He loved to travel with his wife in their RV and was the happiest when taking along his two granddaughters, Aubrie and Catie. Together, they visited many historical places, state capitols, and museums. During those trips, Bill made his granddaughters work out math problems to keep them on their toes during the summer months.

Bill retired from the state of Texas after 20 years of public service, coming back to Llano County to help his parents and build his home. He also worked for the Llano Central Appraisal District for five years before retiring to run his ranch full time.

While living in Austin, Bill found the time to take woodworking, welding, and art classes. He made all of the cabinets and trim work in his house and also made two mesquite hope chests and a couple of tables. Bill also dearly loved learning how to play the fiddle, during which his family suffered through numerous repetitions of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

Bill finally decided that he was better off listening to music and began attending bluegrass music festivals and cowboy poetry gatherings.

Bill fully enjoyed his life before his health began to decline. He died peacefully at home Tuesday, July 3, 2018, under the excellent, around-the-clock care of his hospice caregivers, Amanda, Rhonda, Nancy, Glenda, Lori, and Stephanie, and alongside his loving wife, Mary Beth, and their family.

Bill Stewart was a rare breed of man, and he will be dearly missed by all.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Thursday, July 5, at Llano City Cemetery with Dennis Raesener officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Llano Food Pantry, 1110 Berry St. Llano, TX 78643; Hill Country Livestock Raisers Association, P.O. Box 292 Llano, TX 78643; or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.