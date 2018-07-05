Clyde Olen Waters, 82, of Highland Haven died June 5, 2018

Clyde Olen Waters, 82, of Highland Haven, Texas, passed from this life on June 5, 2018. He was born on Nov. 15, 1935, to Mattie and Claude Waters at home in West, Texas.

A graduate of Texas Tech University, he retired in 1994 after 35 years working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). He loved the Hill Country, especially his beloved Mill Creek Ranch. Riding his tractor was his favorite pastime.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley; daughters, Vicki Tallman and husband Curtis and Linda Waters; son, Richard Waters and wife Shelli; brother, Rodney Waters and wife Peggy; sister, Barbara Jean “Babs” Ross; grandchildren, Crystin McDonnell, Shane Waters, Zach Waters and wife Shelby, and Jessica Marr and husband Austin; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation was June 8 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A memorial service was June 9 at the funeral home with the Rev. Danielle Casey officiating. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.