Lanette R. Hayward, 77 of Buchanan Dam died June 28, 2018

Lanette R. Hayward, 77 of Buchanan Dam, Texas, and Oxnard, California, passed away June 28, 2018, at Polidori House in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Lanette was born in Frazier, Iowa, on Aug. 14, 1940, to Irene and William Parrish. She was the middle child of nine siblings.

Lanette married Paul Christianson on Nov. 8, 1958. They had three children: Paul, Diane, and Dean. On Sept. 17, 1988, Lanette married Galen Hayward. In 1994, they retired and moved to Buchanan Dam.

Lanette enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, and an occasional enchilada.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Christianson and Galen Hayward; brothers, Gary, Bill, and Tom; and her sisters, Polly and Norene.

Lanette is survived by her sons, Paul and Dean; daughter-in-law Diane and Alex Gonzales; grandsons, Tom Buenger, Nick Laird, and Jacob Christianson; granddaughter, Lindsay Bauknecht, and great-grandchildren, Dalicia, Merrick, and Lanaya.

Lanette was our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, and friend to so many and will be so missed every day until we see her again in Heaven.

Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery at Point Loma in San Diego, California.

Local arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.