Sandra Lee Hall, 71, of Tow died July 1, 2018

Sandra Lee Hall, 71, of Tow, Texas, passed away July 1, 2018. She was raised in Austin by Clarene (Headrick) and Bennie Johnson.

Sandra married Richard Hall on Oct. 19, 1963. She enjoyed motorcycles, country dancing, drawing, and coloring. She loved her dog and her family and will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, and Nana. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Richard of Tow; daughter, Janet Whitfield of Burnet; son, Richard Hall Jr. of Lexington, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Rebekah Yates and husband Mack, Andrew Whitfield and fiancé Bekah Hasty, Cassandra Courtney and husband Chris, Desarae Simmons, and Cody Hall; great-granddaughter, Ezra Courtney; and sister-in-law Cheryl Homesley. Three sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends also survive her.

Visitation was July 5 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A graveside service was July 6 at Tow Cemetery.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.