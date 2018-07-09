James Edward Jones, 86, of Horseshoe Bay died July 4, 2018

James Edward Jones passed peacefully into eternal life with his Lord on July 4, 2018. He was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Chariton, Iowa, and was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Mary Murphy, his father, Charles Edward Jones, and his stepmother, Josephine Jones.

Jim leaves behind a loving family: his wife of 48 years, Karen Jones; sister, Mary Jane Cook (Don); stepsister, Rae Jean Jones; stepbrother, John Jones (Jeanie); daughters, Susan Groenteman, Sandra D’Innocenti (Greg), Kelly Herrington (Wade), and Kacy Larson (Cole); grandchildren, Lauren Conway (Taylor), Spencer Stock (MacKenzie), Jacqueline D’Innocenti, Hayley Hamel (Steve), Rivers Herrington, and Maddison Larson; and great-grandchildren, Rachel Hamel, Hannah Conway, and soon-to-arrive, Hamel; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was an industrious longtime business entrepreneur and had a wide variety of jobs, including egg candling, corn detasseling, auto mechanic, Carrier’s Insurance Co. chief financial officer, president of Transport Insurance Co., and founder and president of Truck Office of America. He also partnered to bring the first RE/MAX real estate agencies to the area and was a real estate broker, investor, and manager.

A veteran of the Korean war, having served in the U.S. Navy, he went on to earn an accounting degree from AIB College of Business in Des Moines, Iowa.

He and Karen first lived in Des Moines, moved to Dallas in 1971, then settled in the Hill Country in 1986 where he became involved in local politics and served in leadership roles on various governing boards, including chairman of the POA. He was integral in bringing the first medical clinic to Horseshoe Bay, served as president of Lake Area Health Center Foundation, and set the stage for the development of the first Baylor Scott & White specialty clinic and, later, a major hospital benefiting the local community.

Jim was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Church and led several fundraising efforts for the parish. He was also a member of the Paulist Associates and a volunteer with Mission Marble Falls and CASA.

His hobbies included “trying to golf,” antique cars, the Fox News fan club, dog collecting, and appreciating vintage watches and firearms.

Jim was an inspiration to many as his fighting Irish spirit and determination brought him through the other side of many medical challenges. He was a devoted husband and father who could be relied on to provide for and fiercely protect his family. Those whose lives he touched will smile as we picture him organizing the saints who have gone before him!

A vigil is 6 p.m. July 19, 2018 followed by a funeral service and reception celebrating Jim’s life at 11 a.m. July 20. Both will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 201 Dalton Circle in Horseshoe Bay.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle-Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 8019, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657; the city of Horseshoe Bay with specific designation to your choice of Horseshoe Bay EMS, Horseshoe Bay Fire Department, or Horseshoe Bay Police Department at P.O. Box 7765, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657; or to Mission Marble Falls, P.O. Box 9138, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657.

Arrangements by Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, in Marble Falls, (830) 798-8413.