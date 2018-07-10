Allen Dewayne Atkison, 73, of Burnet died July 8, 2018

Allen Dewayne Atkison was born in Burnet on May 14, 1945, to Ruby (Green) and Charlie “Lex” Atkison. He passed away July 8, 2018, with family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles “Toby” Atkison, and sisters Debbie Uhler, Karen Haggerton, and Barbara “B.J.” Smith.

Allen is survived by sisters Bobbie Bruce and husband Darrell, Theresa Hopkins, Nell Garcia, Donna Rouse and husband Rodney, Phyllis Atkison, and Pam Gray; brother Ricky Atkison and wife Beverly; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at the funeral with interment following at Burnet City Cemetery.

