Jacklyn Dean Wills, 81, of Tyler died June 10, 2018

A memorial service for Jacklyn “Jackie” Dean Wills, 81, of Tyler was June 10 at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Don Pew, her son-in-law, officiating. Jackie passed away June 5, 2018, in Tyler. She was born Sept. 8, 1936, in Lurton, Arkansas, to Thelma Lillian Thornal and Maurice Dean Hudgins.

Jackie held her amateur ham radio license (KB5GRG) for years. She had a number of hobbies, including stained glass artistry, cross stitching, jewelry making, flower gardening, and playing weekly games of cards and dominoes with family and friends.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always brought a huge smile to Nana’s or Grandma Jackie’s face. She adored and doted on her “girls,” dogs Chelsea and Kayla.

Jackie, along with husband Jim, owned the Sears and Roebuck Catalog Store in Marble Falls for many years before retiring to Tyler.

Jackie was preceded in death by her first husband, George Loren Cunningham, as well as her husband of 34 years, James G. Wills. She was also preceded in death by daughter Jan G. Pew and granddaughter Jacklyn Nicole Cunningham.

She is survived by sons, Rik Cunningham and wife Jeannie of Tyler and Nik Cunningham and wife Barbi of Rowlett; daughters Dr. Marsha Wills-Karp and husband Chris of Baltimore, Malisa Bramblett and husband Matt of Chickasha, Oklahoma, Holli Sparkman of Marble Falls, and Heidi and Mark Eslicker of Tyler. Jackie is also survived by son-in-law Don Pew, 21 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.

Jackie had an abundant life and will be missed by those who knew and loved her. What a blessing to go to sleep and wake up in the arms of Jesus.

The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made honoring the memory of “Miss Jackie” and the loving and caring staff at Brookdale Senior Living, who provided excellent care in her final months on this earth, to Brookdale Senior Living, In memory of Jackie Wills/employee fund, 5403 Plantation Drive, Tyler, TX 75703.