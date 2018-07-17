Maxine Elizabeth Woodside, 87, died June 20, 2018, in Kingsland

Maxine “Max” Elizabeth Carpenter Woodside, 87, passed away June 20, 2018, while residing at Windchime Assisted Living in Kingsland, Texas. She was born Nov. 12, 1930, in Petrolia, Texas. She was the daughter of Rosa Lee Williams and Frank Howard Carpenter.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, James Russell Woodside; daughter and son-in-law, Reta Ann Davis Smith and William Terry Smith; and her son, who lives in California. Grandchildren include Clinton James Smith and his wife, Monica Mericle Smith, Carrie Suzanne Davis Padilla and her husband, Sal Padilla, and a grandson in California.

She had four great-grandchildren: Sophia Arwen Smith, Logan Grayson Smith, Juliet Elise Padilla, and Reese Evan Padilla. Her extended family includes Cathy McLaughlin Davis Reid and Michael Reid, Beverly and Robert Fuller, Gary and Laura Drumb, and all of her many friends.

Her career included many years with Tinker Credit Union as an independent insurance provider as well as the IRS.

After she retired to Lake LBJ, she enjoyed painting and quilting. She was a member of Buchanan Arts and Crafts.

A memorial service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 20, in the dining room at Windchime Assisted Living.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in her honor.

The family wishes to thank the staff and friends at Windchime Assisted Living for making her life so enjoyable these last four years and Tracey Orrison from Altus Hospice for such wonderful, loving care during her time of illness and death.