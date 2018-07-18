Marthlyn B. Chism, 93, of Bluffton died July 17, 2018

Marthlyn B. Chism, 93, of Bluffton, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018. She was born in Dumas, Texas, on Jan. 5, 1925. She was the daughter of the Stella Kimbrough and Wilson Watkins “W.W.” Burnett.

She loved growing up the daughter of a farmer and stockman, and she continued to be the owner of a farm in Moore County until she passed away.

Marthlyn was a graduate (class of 1946) of West Texas State University in Canyon, where she majored in home economics with a minor in chemistry. In 1949, she moved to Llano, where she became home demonstration agent, teaching 4-H as well as the Women’s Community Homemaking Clubs for Llano County.

Marthlyn married Ramon Chism on Dec. 27, 1951, in Lubbock. Raymon and Marthlyn built their home and cabins in 1962 on Lake Buchanan, where she continued to own and operate Chism Lodges until she passed away.

Marthlyn was dearly loved by her family, friends, and longtime customers — many of whom were third- and fourth-generation customers of the cabins. She was an avid fan of the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. She spent many hours attending events for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was always ready with coffee, baked goodies, and great conversation when family, friends, and customers dropped by to visit.

Marthlyn was preceded in death by her parents, Stella and W.W. Burnett; husband, Raymon Chism; son Rusty Chism; sister Francis Fisher; and brothers Jack Burnett and W.B. “Dub” Burnett.

Surviving family includes daughter Nancy Chism of Bluffton; son Wayne Chism of Llano; daughter Patsy Altenhoff and husband David of New Braunfels; daughter Donna O’Leary of Hutto; grandchildren, Travis O’Leary and wife Rachel of Austin, Tyler O’Leary of Hutto, and Mark Altenhoff of New Braunfels; and great-grandchildren, Raegan and Carter O’Leary.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 20, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bluffton Cemetery.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences to the family.